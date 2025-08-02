31 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 2, 2025
Two from Assam Arrested in Manipur for Running Mule Accounts Linked to Cyber Frauds

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, AUGUST 2: Manipur Police’s Cyber Crime Unit arrested two men from Assam on Friday for their suspected role in running mule bank accounts utilized in cyber scams. The arrests were made in a special drive carried out at the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) located in Khuman Lampak, which is in Imphal West district.

The duo have been named as Bikram Basumatary (31) of Barpeta district and Sudem Basumatary (35) of Chirang district of Assam. The two were reportedly involved in a large network that opened and operated bank accounts for cybercrooks on their behalf. These accounts, called mule accounts, were utilized to receive money stolen through illegal transactions online, transfer it, and launder it.

Investigation uncovered that the arrested persons were also used in gathering sensitive personal details, such as Aadhaar numbers and bank credentials, which were used in cyber frauds.

Two of the bank accounts of the accused have been directly linked to economic offences reported in other states, as recorded on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal. This arrest is part of a larger nationwide operation against cybercrime under “Operation Chakra,” an initiative by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). In the same operation, the CBI had made searches at 42 locations in the country in June against different cyber fraud networks.

The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
