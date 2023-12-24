14 C
Two Held With Arms, Ammunition In Bokajan

HT Correspondent

 

BOKAJAN, Dec 23: The police in Karbi Anglong recovered arms and ammunition from a bus while on a routine checking on NH 39 at Khatkhati under Kharkhati police station  here in Bokajan on Friday.

 

The police recovered the arms and ammunition from a bus bearing registration number AS 05 C 4844, which was coming from Dimapur and heading towards Bokajan.

 

The police recover AK series assault rifle magazine along with 90 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition and three INSUS magazine along with 60 rounds of 5.56 mm live ammunition.

 

In connection with the matter, two persons have been arrested, identified as Gogan Bora (23), son of Bhargab Bora, resident of Geruwamukh, under Samuguri police station, Nagaon district and Touphik Ahmed, son of Lt Motai Uddin Ahmed, resident of Bheluwguri, under Nagaon district in Assam.

 

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigations are underway.

 

