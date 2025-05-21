Two women cyclists embark on 4,000-km tandem ride from Kibithu to Koteshwar, reach Dibrugarh

HT Bureau

DIBRUGARH, May 20: In a remarkable bid to set a Guinness World Record, two women—Meera Valankar, a scientist, and Dr. Manisha Waghmare, an ophthalmologist—have undertaken a 4,000-km journey across India on a tandem bicycle, from Kibithu in Arunachal Pradesh to Koteshwar in Gujarat.

The daring expedition was ceremonially flagged off by personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at Kibithu, India’s easternmost road-connected village, on May 15, 2025.

Traversing through seven Indian states, the duo reached Dibrugarh—the tea capital of India—on Monday, marking a significant milestone in their cross-country ride.

The journey is not just a test of physical endurance and mental resilience, but also a mission to promote women’s empowerment, environmental consciousness, and the culture of fitness through cycling.

The effort has drawn admiration from across the region, inspiring many with its powerful message and unwavering spirit.

