HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, June 9: Two students from the 420 No Tengatoli Anganwadi Centre (AWC) under Haibargaon GP, Baralamari, Laharighat ICDS Project, Morigaon, drowned in the Brahmaputra river on Saturday evening while playing nearby.

The bodies of the deceased girls, Rosdana Ferdous (5) and Tamin Sultana (6), were brought home after postmortem examinations on Sunday.

A pall of gloom descended upon the community as their families received the bodies.