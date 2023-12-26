ULFA-I all set to sign historic peace Accord on Dec 29, confirms outfit’s foreign secretary

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 26: The Union Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) accord, eagerly anticipated, is scheduled for signing on December 29 at 5 p.m. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma are expected to be present.

The confirmation of this announcement was made on Tuesday by Sasha Chaudhury, ULFA’s foreign secretary, and Anup Chetia, the organization’s secretary. Other ULFA leaders, along with some indigenous tribal leaders, are expected to arrive in New Delhi later today and tomorrow.

The accord, considered a landmark among Assam’s agreements, promises an unprecedented economic stimulus and solid protections for indigenous communities. The details of the agreement, however, remain undisclosed. The ULFA, formed in 1979, split into two factions in 2011.

The faction led by Arabinda Rajkhowa renounced violence and agreed to unconditional talks with the government, while the other faction, led by Paresh Baruah and renamed as ULFA-Independent, opposes the talks.

The peace talks started in 2011, and the final draft of the peace agreement is expected to be ratified by the end of this year. The accord includes provisions addressing Assam’s economic resurgence, resolution of delimitation concerns, reinforcement of indigenous rights, and rectification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The anti-talk faction of ULFA, led by Paresh Barua, has recently attempted to disrupt the impending accord with skirmishes and attempted bombings. Despite this, the region seems ready for a historic reconciliation and a new era of peace and prosperity.