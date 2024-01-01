ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah reacts on Assam CM’s agenda for New Year address

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 1: 11 peace agreements have been signed with insurgent groups since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power, according to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

- Advertisement -

He stated that aside from the United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I), insurgency in Assam has ended.

Sarma highlighted the benefits of the peace agreement with the pro-talk faction of ULFA for the indigenous people of Assam. He reported that 3,842 youths have returned to the mainstream, the state’s economy is expected to reach Rs 10 lakh crore by 2026, and the state’s internal revenue collection has increased by 18%.

Sarma also stated that 5,179 hectares of forest land have been freed from illegal occupation in 2023, and up to 3,000 kilometers of national highways and state roads will be upgraded.

He mentioned that 2 lakh 26 thousand beneficiaries have received land pattas through Mission Basundhara, and the state government has started procuring paddy.

- Advertisement -

He further added that after the delimitation, the pact with ULFA will ensure security for the indigenous people. Sarma also addressed ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah’s resistance to the peace process, expressing his belief that Baruah will eventually join the mainstream.