Wednesday, January 10, 2024
ULFA peace deal expected to boost state’s economy: Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar

HT Correspondent

SIVSAGAR, Jan 9: Dharmeswar Konwar, the MLA representing Sonari, expressed optimism about the recently signed tripartite Peace Pact between the Centre, the state government, and the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), stating that it would have a positive impact on the state’s economy, pending successful implementation. Konwar shared his views with the media on Monday, acknowledging chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s persistent and careful efforts to bring about an era of peace and prosperity in the state.

Konwar said that the ULFA (I) faction is also expected to join the negotiation table in the future. He acknowledged the existence of two distinct perspectives, noting that a certain section (30%) may continue to focus on the negative aspects and criticise, which he deemed an easier path. Konwar pointed out that an aid of Rs 1 and a half lakh crore is a substantial boon for a relatively small state like Assam.

