12 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
type here...

Unidentified male body found in Bokajan

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Dec 19: An unidentified male dead body was discovered at Balipathar near NH 39 under Bokajan Police Station in Karbi Anglong. Passersby noticed the body during the day and promptly informed the police. The police took custody of the body and forwarded it to Diphu Medical College & Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

- Advertisement -

The deceased, dressed in a red jacket and track pants, is not recognised as a local resident. The circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body remain under investigation.

Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

NIRDPR NERC launches training program on CCDRR

The Hills Times - 0
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year 5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India 10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter