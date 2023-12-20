Unidentified male body found in Bokajan

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Dec 19: An unidentified male dead body was discovered at Balipathar near NH 39 under Bokajan Police Station in Karbi Anglong. Passersby noticed the body during the day and promptly informed the police. The police took custody of the body and forwarded it to Diphu Medical College & Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

- Advertisement -

The deceased, dressed in a red jacket and track pants, is not recognised as a local resident. The circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body remain under investigation.