Unidentified person found roaming along Assam-Nagaland border, handed over to police

HT Digital,
Golaghat, Oct 30: An unidentified person was found roaming along Assam-Nagaland border on October 30. The person was found acting in a peculiar which caught the attention of the locals who informed the Golaghat police.
As per preliminary reports, the unknown person was found roaming along Assam-Nagaland border village under Naojan Outpost. “Villagers informed Police and after verification, it was found that he belongs to Dimapur & was suffering from dementia. He was safely handed over to the family”, wrote Golaghat Police on platform X.
The person was safely handed over to his family after finding the person was suffering from dementia.
However, police is continuing with its probe.