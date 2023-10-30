22 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
type here...

Unidentified person found roaming along Assam-Nagaland border, handed over to police

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Golaghat, Oct 30: An unidentified person was found roaming along Assam-Nagaland border on October 30. The person was found acting in a peculiar which caught the attention of the locals who informed the Golaghat police.

- Advertisement -

As per preliminary reports, the unknown person was found roaming along Assam-Nagaland border village under Naojan Outpost. “Villagers informed Police and after verification, it was found that he belongs to Dimapur & was suffering from dementia. He was safely handed over to the family”, wrote Golaghat Police on platform X.

The person was safely handed over to his family after finding the person was suffering from dementia.

However, police is continuing with its probe.

9 Rarest Animals In The World
9 Rarest Animals In The World
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks
10 Best Places to See Snowfall in India
10 Best Places to See Snowfall in India
10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’
10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’
Top 10 Engineering College In Assam
Top 10 Engineering College In Assam
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

SC dismisses bail pleas of ex-deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The Hills Times - 0
9 Rarest Animals In The World Mangalyaan-2 Mission: Know All About The Payloads And Their Tasks 10 Best Places to See Snowfall in India 10 Most-Loved Cold Drinks From The 90s’ Top 10 Engineering College In Assam