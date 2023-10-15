31 C
Guwahati
Sunday, October 15, 2023
type here...

Union Health Minister to inaugurate several projects worth Rs 121 crore in Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be inaugurating several health infrastructure projects in Assam on October 16.

The projects worth Rs 121.51 crore will give a major boost to the state’s health infrastructure.

- Advertisement -

The Union Minister will inaugurate the projects and lay the foundation stones at 2 pm tomorrow in the presence of Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X and informed about the development.

Notably, the union minister who was on a day long visit to Nagaland, inaugurated the Nagaland’s first medical college, the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Kohima (NIMSR) on October 14.

NIMSR is affiliated with Nagaland University which received the Letter of Permission for admission of 100 MBBS seats from the academic year 2023-2024 from the National Medical Commission (NMC) in April 2023.

Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India
10 Tallest Superstars In WWE
10 Tallest Superstars In WWE
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kaziranga National Park formally opened for tourists on October 16

The Hills Times - 0
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop 10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World 10 Hill Stations In India To Visit This Autumn 9 UNESCO Natural World Heritage Sites In India 10 Tallest Superstars In WWE