Union Health Minister to inaugurate several projects worth Rs 121 crore in Assam

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be inaugurating several health infrastructure projects in Assam on October 16.

The projects worth Rs 121.51 crore will give a major boost to the state’s health infrastructure.

The Union Minister will inaugurate the projects and lay the foundation stones at 2 pm tomorrow in the presence of Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X and informed about the development.

Notably, the union minister who was on a day long visit to Nagaland, inaugurated the Nagaland’s first medical college, the Nagaland Institute of Medical Sciences & Research in Kohima (NIMSR) on October 14.

NIMSR is affiliated with Nagaland University which received the Letter of Permission for admission of 100 MBBS seats from the academic year 2023-2024 from the National Medical Commission (NMC) in April 2023.