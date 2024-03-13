Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam after Lok Sabha polls

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 13: Union home minister Amit Shah’s Assam visit scheduled for March 14 has been cancelled, according to sources on Tuesday. Amit Shah was due to inaugurate the grand Bardowa project in Assam, but will now not be making the visit. The reasons for the cancellation have not yet been disclosed.

- Advertisement -

Sources suggest that Amit Shah will now visit Assam only after the Lok Sabha elections. The minister’s itinerary included party meetings and addressing public gatherings in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

As part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign, he was to conduct rallies in Margherita in Tinsukia and Nazira in Sivasagar and address a townhall program in Guwahati on March 15, as informed by Bhabesh Kalita.

Amit Shah was also scheduled to inaugurate the Bardowa Project in Assam’s Nagaon district, the birthplace of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva, on March 15, as communicated by Assam Water Resource Minister Pijush Hazarika. The Rs 188 crore project involves the development of Batadrava Than as a centre of art, culture, and spiritualism, covering an area of 165 bigha.