Union minister L Murugan visits Chirang

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: Dr L Murugan, Union minister of state for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, visited Chirang on Friday, underscoring the government’s unwavering commitment to women’s empowerment, economic growth, and agricultural development.

As part of his two-day visit, Dr Murugan toured several significant sites, including the One Stop Sakhi Centre, the Kamardanga POL and LPG Project site of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), an Anganwadi Centre, the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (Girls Hostel) in Shantipur, and Hatisar Forest Village.

During his visit to the Sakhi One Stop Centre at Dongagaon-Kajalgaon in Chirang district, Dr Murugan interacted with the Sakhis and other officials. He praised the centre as “a beacon of hope for women in distress,” highlighting its extensive support services, including legal aid and counselling. The minister expressed his admiration for the dedication of the staff in delivering these essential services to the community.

At the Kamardanga POL and LPG Project site, Dr Murugan emphasised the project’s significance in fostering local development and creating jobs for the community. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to completing the project within two years.

During his visit to the Anganwadi centre at Pachim Silpata, Dr Murugan planted a tree as part of the ‘Viksit Bharat, Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative. He also commended the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and local administrations for their effective implementation of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) program. Additionally, he took the opportunity to serve food to the school children.

In Serfanguri, Dr Murugan interacted with farmers and beneficiaries of the Oil Palm initiative, a key project under the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP). Throughout his visit, Dr Murugan also engaged with farmers under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM KISAN) and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) schemes, gathering valuable feedback on these initiatives. Additionally, he inspected the ongoing construction at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (Girls Hostel) in Shantipur, ensuring adherence to quality and timelines.

Accompanying Dr Murugan were Lok Sabha MP Joyanta Basumatary, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, district commissioner P Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, and additional district commissioner Fridos Alam Sheikh. The visit concluded with interactions with the community in Hatisar Forest Village, where the minister reinforced the government’s dedication to grassroots development and welfare.