Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrives in Guwahati, offers prayers at Kamakhya Devalaya

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 30: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, visited Guwahati for a day. He offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple on Monday with his wife.

They arrived at Guwahati’s Borjhar airport earlier in the day. Reports suggest that Gadkari will review ongoing national highway projects in Assam and other Northeast states.

These projects are managed by the National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Gadkari is also expected to lay foundation stones for several new NH projects.

