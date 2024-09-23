Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Re-elected as President of Assam Olympic Association

HT Digital

September 23, Monday: Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has been re-elected unopposed as the President of the Assam Olympic Association (AOA), extending his leadership role in the state’s sports arena. The election took place on Sunday, where Sonowal, who has been at the forefront of Assam’s sports development, was chosen unanimously by the association members for another term.

- Advertisement -

Sonowal’s re-election comes as no surprise, given his long-standing commitment to sports in Assam. During his previous tenure, he was instrumental in organizing several key sporting events and initiatives aimed at nurturing local talent and promoting Assam on the national and international sports map. His efforts have been widely acknowledged, and his continued leadership is expected to further strengthen Assam’s sporting infrastructure and athlete development programs.

Speaking on his re-election, Sonowal expressed gratitude to the members of the association for their trust and support. He reiterated his commitment to advancing Assam’s sporting ambitions and ensuring that athletes from the state receive the resources and opportunities they need to excel.

Under his leadership, the Assam Olympic Association is expected to focus on improving facilities for athletes, creating more training centers, and enhancing the state’s representation in national and international sports events. Sonowal’s re-election also signals continuity in Assam’s sports policies, which have seen significant improvements in recent years.

As he embarks on his new term, Sonowal’s vision is set to bring further positive changes to the sports community in Assam, inspiring a new generation of athletes and solidifying the state’s position in India’s sporting landscape.