DIPHU: One unidentified male aged about 25 years without attendance died at DMCH Diphu on August 8.

The inquest was done by the Executive Magistrate, and the dead body was preserved for a period of 72 hours for identification at DMCH Morque House.

This refers to Diphu Police Station Unnatural Death (UD) Case No 27, dated 08/08/23.