UPPL nominates MLA Joyanta Basumatary as candidate for Kokrajhar HPC

KOKRAJHAR, March 13: The ruling partner of the BJP-led NDA alliance, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), is pleased to announce Joyanta Basumatary’s name as the candidate for No 1 Kokrajhar Lok Sabha ST (HPC) in the upcoming parliamentary elections. UPPL working president and Rajya Sabha MP, Rwngwra Narzary, while addressing the reporters at a press conference held at the central party office in Kokrajhar on Wednesday, stated that under the leadership of the BJP-led NDA alliance, UPPL has nominated Basumatary as the candidate for the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency in the ensuing parliamentary elections.

Notably, Basumatary is the sitting MLA of Sidli constituency and former vice-president of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU). He was elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2021, defeating former state cabinet minister Chandan Brahma. The UPPL party reigns in the Bodoland Territorial Region and is an alliance partner of the NDA alliance government in the state of Assam.

“It is a pleasure to announce Basumatary’s name as the official candidate of the BJP-led NDA alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha election in Kokrajhar HPC. His candidature is receiving majority support from the common masses across the region,” said Narzary.

Narzary expressed optimism about the NDA alliance partner UPPL winning the parliamentary elections in Kokrajhar HPC, as well as all contesting constituencies in the state of Assam.

“The NDA alliance partner UPPL party is receiving majority support cutting across the communities in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he added.

Among others, UPPL vice president Afjal Haque Sarkar, party general secretary Madhab Chandra Chetry, MLAs Lawrence Islary, Jiron Basumatary, and senior party leaders were present at the press conference.