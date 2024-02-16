UPPL surges as 2121 new members join in Chirang

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 15: In a significant development, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) witnessed a surge in its membership as 2121 individuals, hailing from diverse political backgrounds including the BPF, Congress, and various social organisations, formally joined the party. This momentous occasion unfolded at a gathering held in Bamwngaon within the Chirang block of Chirang district on Thursday.

The newly inducted members were warmly welcomed and honoured with traditional aronai adornments and the party flag in the presence of UPPL president and chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, alongside other esteemed party leaders.

The UPPL’s growing popularity reflects its increasing appeal across the region’s populace. CEM Boro reiterated the party’s unwavering commitment to fostering comprehensive societal development since its inception. He underscored the BTR Government’s proactive stance in implementing a range of developmental and welfare measures aimed at the upliftment and progress of the region.

The influx of new members into the UPPL signifies a burgeoning endorsement of its vision and objectives, solidifying its position as a formidable force dedicated to steering the region towards prosperity and inclusive growth.