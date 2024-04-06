UPPL witnesses surging support

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, April 5: The ruling United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has been gaining popularity day by day among citizens in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) districts, and accordingly witnessed a massive joining spree in the entire region.

In Kokrajhar, more than 700 youths from Kokrajhar and Chirang districts have joined the UPPL party at a program at the UPPL youth office, Habrubari in Kokrajhar on Friday amidst the presence of CEM of the Bodoland Territorial Region and UPPL president, Pramod Boro, Women Cell president, Pratibha Brahma, MLA Lawrence Islary, and several senior party leaders.

The newly joined members were offered a warm welcome and felicitation to the UPPL with party mufflers.

CEM of BTR, Pramod Boro, said people, including the youths, are impressed with the development and progressive work of the present government, so they are coming forward and joining hands in the development process initiated by the UPPL-led BTR government. He opined that the UPPL party is committed to working for all-round development of society.

He said that the youth will be given opportunities to work in various aspects like environment building, agriculture, education, sports, etc., in the days to come.

He predicted that NDA alliance nominees across the state of Assam, including the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, are winning the elections with a majority of seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He said that the NDA candidate for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, Joyanta Basumatary, will be winning the elections by a margin of over 3 lakh votes as people cutting across the communities are coming forward to extend support to the NDA alliance candidate.

CEM Boro also addressed a public meeting at Barama in Baksa district where people representing different communities participated.

In Tamulpur, nearly 300 people from different political parties have joined the UPPL at a program held at Goreswar in Tamulpur district.

The new members joined the UPPL party in the presence of CEM of BTR and UPPL president, Pramod Boro, MCLA Pabitra Kumar Boro, and several senior party leaders.

Meanwhile, NDA alliance candidate for Kokrajhar Lok Sabha constituency, Joyanta Basumatary, attended several public meetings at Mushalpur of Baksa district.

Basumatary was accompanied by Assam cabinet minister, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, and senior party leaders.