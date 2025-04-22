US Vice President JD Vance begins India visit with spiritual and cultural exploration

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 21: United States Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his Indian-origin wife Usha and their three children, commenced his maiden visit to India on Monday with a blend of spiritual reflection and cultural immersion.

Their first stop was the sprawling Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple near the banks of the Yamuna, where the Vance family spent nearly an hour exploring the architectural marvel.

The children—Ewan, Vivek, and Mirabel—dressed in traditional Indian attire, drew admiring glances from onlookers as they moved through the temple complex.

“Thank you all so much for your hospitality and kindness in welcoming me and my family to this beautiful place. It is a great credit to India that you built a beautiful temple with precision and care. Our kids, in particular, loved it. God bless,” the Vice President wrote in the temple’s guest book.

Welcomed with traditional rituals, the family was given a guided tour of the temple, which included a viewing of the intricately sculpted Gajendra Peeth, a base adorned with carvings of elephants symbolising strength and wisdom.

“He said he felt a sense of peace here,” said temple volunteer Meera Sondagar.

The temple gifted the family a carved wooden elephant, a model of the Delhi Akshardham Temple, and children’s books.

Later, they posed for photographers outside the temple’s grand facade.

The Akshardham Temple, inaugurated in 2005, is dedicated to Bhagwan Swaminarayan, who is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu and a reformer of Hindu values in 18th-century India.

Later in the day, the Vance family visited the Central Cottage Industries Emporium (CCIE) in Janpath, a government-run showroom known for its authentic Indian handicrafts.

There, the family browsed through a wide array of handloom products, brassware, and wooden artifacts.

“It was a wonderful visit and he (Vance) enjoyed it a lot. We were quite enthusiastic. He also purchased some items from our showroom,” said Meera Somani, General Manager of the Emporium.

Staff member Anil Rajak added that the family was delighted to find Indian handicrafts and handlooms under one roof.

Established in 1952, CCIE was envisioned as a platform to revive India’s craft heritage, supporting artisans across the country and showcasing their work to the world.

The emporium has long served as a cultural bridge for visiting dignitaries and tourists alike.

The Vances arrived in Delhi to a warm reception and were received at the airport by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. Their four-day itinerary includes visits to Jaipur and Agra.

In the evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to host a private dinner for the visiting Vice President, following bilateral discussions.

The visit comes at a pivotal time, shortly after US President Donald Trump imposed—and subsequently paused—a broad tariff regime affecting around 60 countries, including India.

Both nations are currently engaged in talks to finalise a trade agreement focused on tariff relief and enhanced market access. (With inputs from PTI)