USTM Freshers Social 2023 concludes

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Oct 7: The University of Science and Technology
Meghalaya (USTM) hosted its much-anticipated Freshers Social
2023.
The two-day-long event, which began from Friday has been
organized by the Senior Students” Forum (SSF) USTM. The
event culminated with prize distribution and cultural
performance by students and two exceptional musical talents,
Tanmoy Saikia and Nihar Kashyap, who left the audience
spellbound with their mesmerizing melodies.
In the concluding programme of the Freshers Social on
Saturday, the welcome address was delivered by Prof GD
Sharma, vice chancellor of USTM M Hoque, chancellor USTM
also extended a warm welcome to all the newcomer students.
Students performed Sattriya Dance, Mashup Group Song, Solo
Dance, Solo Song, Group Dance and enthralled everyone
present. The title of Mr Fresher-2023 went to Veto Saviyo Resu,
Miss Fresher title went to Natalia Chetia,
Best Smile title went to Kiting Pangkak, Best Personality title
went to Antariksh Phukan and Best Costumes title went to
Afreen Islam.
The Mega Fresher”s Social 2023 was not just about music; it
featured a diverse range of competitions to engage the
students and create a vibrant atmosphere. Various events such
as debate, quiz, singing, dancing, innovation and start-up
competitions, apart from the Mr and Miss Fresher 2023
contests were organized providing students with opportunities
to showcase their talents and knowledge.
One of the highlights of the event was the ramp competition
that began at 11 am. It allowed participants to strut their stuff
and exhibit their fashion sense, adding a dash of glamour to the
occasion. The cultural program, which kicked off at 3 p.m.,
showcased the rich diversity of talents and cultural heritage of
USTM students.