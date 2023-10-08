USTM Freshers Social 2023 concludes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 7: The University of Science and Technology

Meghalaya (USTM) hosted its much-anticipated Freshers Social

2023.

The two-day-long event, which began from Friday has been

organized by the Senior Students” Forum (SSF) USTM. The

event culminated with prize distribution and cultural

performance by students and two exceptional musical talents,

Tanmoy Saikia and Nihar Kashyap, who left the audience

spellbound with their mesmerizing melodies.

In the concluding programme of the Freshers Social on

Saturday, the welcome address was delivered by Prof GD

Sharma, vice chancellor of USTM M Hoque, chancellor USTM

also extended a warm welcome to all the newcomer students.

Students performed Sattriya Dance, Mashup Group Song, Solo

Dance, Solo Song, Group Dance and enthralled everyone

present. The title of Mr Fresher-2023 went to Veto Saviyo Resu,

Miss Fresher title went to Natalia Chetia,

Best Smile title went to Kiting Pangkak, Best Personality title

went to Antariksh Phukan and Best Costumes title went to

Afreen Islam.

The Mega Fresher”s Social 2023 was not just about music; it

featured a diverse range of competitions to engage the

students and create a vibrant atmosphere. Various events such

as debate, quiz, singing, dancing, innovation and start-up

competitions, apart from the Mr and Miss Fresher 2023

contests were organized providing students with opportunities

to showcase their talents and knowledge.

One of the highlights of the event was the ramp competition

that began at 11 am. It allowed participants to strut their stuff

and exhibit their fashion sense, adding a dash of glamour to the

occasion. The cultural program, which kicked off at 3 p.m.,

showcased the rich diversity of talents and cultural heritage of

USTM students.