Veteran journalist passes away

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 9: Rajen Sharma Tamuly, a veteran journalist of
the district based in Titabar passed away on Wednesday night
at a private hospital here due to old age ailments. He was 74.
Sharma who was a noted social worker was a resident of Tiniali
Mazgaon in Titabar. He leaves behind his wife, a daughter and a
son.
Tamuly, a former AASU president of Titabar unit, was a founder
member and former president of Titabar Press Club.
Tamuly who worked for several newspapers and authored a
few books was actively involved in socio- cultural and
journalists’ bodies. His demise has been widely mourned.

The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
