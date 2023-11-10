Veteran journalist passes away

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 9: Rajen Sharma Tamuly, a veteran journalist of

the district based in Titabar passed away on Wednesday night

at a private hospital here due to old age ailments. He was 74.

Sharma who was a noted social worker was a resident of Tiniali

Mazgaon in Titabar. He leaves behind his wife, a daughter and a

son.

Tamuly, a former AASU president of Titabar unit, was a founder

member and former president of Titabar Press Club.

Tamuly who worked for several newspapers and authored a

few books was actively involved in socio- cultural and

journalists’ bodies. His demise has been widely mourned.