Sunday, April 27, 2025
VHP, Bajrang Dal hold protest in Biswanath Chariali against Pahalgam terrorist attack

Updated:
HT Correspondent
BISWANATH CHARIALI, April 26: In strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, Biswanath District Committee, organized a protest today at the main intersection of Biswanath Chariali town. The protest was part of a larger statewide outrage under the slogans “Down with Islamic Terrorism” and “Down with Pakistan.”

The demonstration witnessed the participation of various wings of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) such as the Hindu Jagran Manch, Kalyan Ashram Assam, and several other Hindu organizations, with a large turnout of senior citizens and women from the Sanatan Samaj.

The protest began with a tribute program conducted by VHP Biswanath District Secretary Indrajit Gupta, during which VHP District President Sapan Rajkhowa lit a ceremonial lamp and offered floral tributes to the victims of the attack.

For nearly two hours, the protestors expressed their anger by raising powerful nationalist slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” “Vande Mataram,” and “Jai Shri Ram,” which echoed throughout the town, creating a charged and patriotic atmosphere.

