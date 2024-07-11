25.6 C
Thursday, July 11, 2024
Vigyata Mundra awarded CCRT scholarship

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, July 10: Vigyata Mundra of Guwahati has been awarded the CCRT Scholarship. She has been selected for the Junior Award of Scholarship in ‘Sattriya Dance’ under the Cultural Talent Search Scholarship Scheme 2024-2025 of the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. She is the granddaughter of Ramawatar and Bimla Mundra, and the daughter of Aditya and Shilpa Mundra. She is a student of class 8 at Delhi Public School, Khanapara in Guwahati. Notably, she has been undergoing training in Sattriya dance at the institution named ‘Sanskriti’ under the guidance of Jollymoni Saikia, who is the recipient of the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for the year 2020.

Her family members and well-wishers are happy with her achievement and wished her a bright future in the realm of classical Indian dance.

