Vineet Suicide: Congress Attacks Dibrugarh Admin

DIBRUGARH, July 15: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Rana Goswami held Dibrugarh administration responsible for the suicide of animal activist Vineet Bagaria.

Addressing a press conference here, Goswami said, “The Dibrugarh police was also equally responsible for the suicide of Vineet Bagaria. Repeatedly the family of Vineet Bagaria informed the police that they were getting threatening calls but still police didn’t take any action against Sanjay Sharma, Baidullah Khan, Nishant Sharma and Izaz Khan. Had the police taken action at the right time then, Vineet would have been alive today.”

Goswami came down heavily on chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for dividing criminals.

“Criminals are criminals before law. But the chief minister took the name of only Baidullah Khan. Sarma didn’t take the name of the main mastermind Sanjay Sharma whereas Vineet before his death, did a video where he named Sanjay Sharma as the mastermind,” Goswami added.

32-year-old Vineet Bagaria who was the co-founder of Animal Welfare People, an NGO for stray and abandoned animals, had committed suicide on July 7 at his Shani Mandir road residence in Dibrugarh town.

Vineet’s father Kailash Bagaria who is a chartered accountant revealed that he had leased out a shop on the ground floor of his residence to Sanjay Sharma 15 years ago.

Sharma had later sub-let the shop to Baidullah Khan who opened a motorcycle repairing shop without his permission. The Bagaria family had been trying to evict the property for the last several years but the accused had refused to vacate the place.

The main culprits, Sanjay Sharma and Izaz Khan are still absconding. A case no. 309/22 u/s 306 IPC is registered at Dibrugarh police station.