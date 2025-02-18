Violence Breaks Out at Assam Congress HQ During NSUI Election, Resulting in Brutal Assault

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Feb 18: A violent altercation erupted at Rajiv Bhawan, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters, on the last day of filing membership lists for the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) state president election. The fracas, which soon turned into a brutal attack, left people seriously injured and police had to intervene.

The victim, Jinsh Bora, who was a candidate for the NSUI state president election, was allegedly attacked by two of his fellow NSUI members, Mithu Ahmed and Prince. Bora reportedly received serious injuries, especially to his head, and was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for treatment.

Witnesses on the scene said the attack resulted from disagreement over Bora’s efforts to poach another contestant’s voter base. The incident was witnessed by at least 50 to 60 people, including members of the Youth Congress and the NSUI.

Following the attack, the Bhangagarh Police promptly stepped in and arrested the accused. Investigations into the incident are ongoing. There have been allegations of a cover-up, however, with the NSUI leadership accused of trying to hush up details of the attack.

The incident has further angered party workers and the public at large, with many calling for transparency and accountability from the student wing of the Congress party.