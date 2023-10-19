24 C
Guwahati
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Vision is to turn Guwahati into a planned city: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed Shraddhanjali flyover at Guwahati’s Zoo Road on Thursday.

The CM expressed hope that the flyover, which was constructed over a span of 19 months at a cost of Rs 316 crore, would alleviate the city’s traffic congestion.

He revealed that the decision to extend the bridge’s length was made to specifically address this issue. Sarma also spoke about his vision of transforming the unplanned city into a planned one, citing the construction of over one lakh new houses in the past 20 years as an example of unplanned growth.

The CM extended his gratitude to all individuals and departments involved in the flyover’s construction for their timely completion of the project. He also mentioned upcoming projects, including a flyover connecting Chandmari to Handique College and others at Barsapara and the Airport.

Sarma further outlined plans to connect water supplies to one lakh households across Guwahati and install 2,000 CCTV cameras by 2024. In response to critics of the flyover’s construction, the CM suggested that they should provide alternative solutions rather than simply questioning the project.

He also revealed plans to address traffic congestion at Bharalumukh by constructing a rotary point at Bhutnath by early next year. He also plans to construct a rotary at Deepor Beel to streamline traffic to and from the Airport and Gauhati University. Sarma concluded by assuring that development would not be confined to Guwahati, and that construction of the Dighalipukhuri – Bamunimaidam flyover, costing Rs 300 crore, would commence in January 2024.

