We are standing firm with our Nari Shakti: Assam CM

GUWAHATI, April 1: The Assam government on Tuesday launched its biggest women entrepreneurship support scheme, offering Rs 10,000 as seed capital to women beneficiaries to boost self-employment opportunities.

The scheme, named ‘Mukhyamatri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan’, was launched by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the new Kettala Playground, Borgang in Behali.

“With the blessings of our mothers and sisters, today we launched the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, providing ₹10,000 seed capital to women to boost self-employment opportunities,” Sarma wrote on micro-blogging site X.

On the occasion, the chief minister distributed the first tranche of payment of Rs 10,000/ as seed capital to women beneficiaries to boost self-employment opportunities.

The chief minister further said a multi-layered strategy is being adopted in the state to empower women, right from school to old age.

“Free admissions, free schooling, livelihood support through Orunodoi, #MMMUA, old age pension and free foodgrains, in every step we are standing firm with our Nari Shakti,” he asserted.

Sarma said that under MMMUA, if the beneficiaries make good use of their seed capital that is Rs 10,000/, in the second year the beneficiaries will be entitled to Rs 25,000/ of which Rs 12500/ will be bank loan and the remaining Rs 12500/ will be state grant.

“The women who achieve success in the business under the scheme, will be entitled to Rs 50,000/ in the third year,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that with this launch, 27,04161 SHG members are set to benefit, as Assam moves towards a new era of financial independence for women.

He said that the women SHGs will continue enjoying all the benefits, as the state government granted Rs 1,090 crore to 2.17 lakh women SHGs under different schemes in the state.

“An e-commerce platform has been built and strengthened to help the women in their entrepreneurial activities,” he stated.

Panchayat and Rural Development minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, Health and Family Welfare minister Ashok Singhal, Food, Civil Supplies etc minister Kaushik Rai, MP Ranjit Dutta, MLA Diganta Ghatowar, Pramod Borthakur, Utpal bora, Krishna Kamal Tanti, Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.