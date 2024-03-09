Webinar on life science held at Rabindranath Tagore University in Hojai

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, March 8: The department of botany of the Rabindranath Tagore University has conducted a webinar titled ‘Unlocking Opportunities in Life Science: Exploring Fellowship and Internship Programs for Students’ at its university campus in Hojai.

The informative and engaging webinar was chaired by the vice-chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University, Amalendu Chakrabarty and registrar, Tilak Chandra Kalita was present as a guest. The webinar was hosted by head of the department of botany, Sushil Das as convener and assistant professor, Dhanwantari L. Sinha as co-ordinator of the webinar. A large number of students participated in the webinar.

Sushmita Rajkhowa, a research scholar from the Indian Institute of Jodhpur acted as a resource person of the webinar. She highlighted about the funding agencies available at the national as well as international level, which offer fellowship and internship to students in the field of life sciences to pursue higher education in India as well as abroad.

Rajkhowa also made her presentation before the students and explained the detail procedure to fill up the application form for fellowship and internship and other related matters.

The webinar immensely benefitted the students by providing them with much needed information ion how to shape their future career by availing the fellowship facilities offered by different funding agencies at the national and international levels. The insights shared by the speakers, coupled with the active participation of the audience, contributed to make this event a success.