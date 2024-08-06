Welfare schemes crucial for accelerating development in Assam: Governor

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 5: Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya held a meeting with the IAS, IPS, and IFS officers from Assam-Meghalaya cadres who are presently on central deputation in New Delhi on Monday.

During the meeting, the senior bureaucrats greeted and congratulated Governor Acharya on being appointed as the Governor of Assam. Acharya thanked the officers and discussed several government schemes, namely PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, and Tiger Reserve, and said that these schemes, if judiciously implemented, can elevate development to a greater height.

Governor Acharya said that Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has been launched with central assistance to provide shelter to poor and needy beneficiaries. Therefore, to make the scheme a complete success, the role of bureaucrats is of vital importance. Talking about the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Governor said that the scheme aims to enable all rural households to have access to and use safe and adequate drinking water. With 2030 set as the target to achieve this goal, coinciding with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal, the Governor requested the officers to lend their expertise to help Assam achieve the target within the stipulated time frame and set an example for other states. The Governor also took note of the Tiger Reserves in Assam and their role in strengthening the state’s ecology.

During the meeting, the Governor also discussed India and Assam’s growth agenda and the roadmap set to achieve the state’s development. Considering Assam’s potential in eco-tourism, the Governor spoke about various tourism potentials and how the state can chart its unique path to become one of the tourist hotspots of the nation. On this occasion, he referred to national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, tea tourism, heritage tourism, and how Assam can carve a niche in these tourism circuits.

The Governor also talked about demographic development with special emphasis on the welfare of people belonging to scheduled tribes and scheduled castes. He said that, since several schemes are in place for tribal people, their assiduous implementation holds the key to the development of human resources belonging to the reserved category.

As part of the meeting, additional secretary Department of Personnel and Training Avinash Purushottam Das Joshi spoke about the development of circuit tourism and water sports in the Brahmaputra river. Moreover, Suvasish Das, an Indian Forest Service officer, deliberated on bringing the Agar business under the purview of the Assam government and the need for developing a standard practice across the state.

The Governor hailed the officers for their role, which is crucial to building and developing a socio-economic and academic empowerment narrative in the state.

The interaction program was attended by the commissioner and secretary to the Governor of Assam, SS Meenakshi Sundaram.