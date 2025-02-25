27 C
West Karbi Anglong Youth Congress Intensifies Election Efforts

GUWAHATI, Feb 25: With the Assembly elections drawing near, the West Karbi Anglong District Youth Congress has been in the forefront in consolidating the Congress party by connecting with the voters all over the region.

In a major development, the West Karbi Anglong District Youth Congress recently held a joint extended meeting at Koka Forest Resort.

The meeting was a platform for party workers and leaders to discuss important election strategies and demonstrate their political might. One of the key highlights of the meeting was the debate on the Assam-Meghalaya border dispute, with leaders making important comments on the issue.

The event also saw a significant political realignment as BJP and APHLC leaders and workers formally joined the Congress party. The move to switch sides was viewed as a morale booster for the Congress, which is seeking to increase its reach in the region.

The joining ceremony was witnessed by a number of top Congress leaders, such as State Youth Congress General Secretary Sairul Islam, District Youth Congress President Augustine Inhi, former Executive Member (EM) Alice Ingtipi, and veteran party leaders like Jatiram Patar.

The presence of the leaders emphasized the importance of the event and reflected the party’s resolve to build its base in West Karbi Anglong.

