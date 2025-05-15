Wife murdered by husband in Nagaon Rupahihat

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, May 14: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat at Jorthani village, near Rupahihat, in Nagaon district today.

According to sources, the accused, identified as Khairul Islam, tied his wife’s hands and feet, gagged her mouth with a stone, and then brutally slit her throat. The victim, Sabina Yasmin, was a mother of four children.

- Advertisement -

After committing the gruesome act, the accused fled the scene, but was later apprehended by locals in the Gonabari area. The community members immediately handed him over to the Rupahihat police.

It has been reported that the couple had been facing ongoing marital discord for some time, with locals having intervened multiple times in an attempt to resolve their disputes. The violent incident has created tension in the area, and both Rupahihat police and Kaliabor SDPO have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The victim’s family has demanded the capital punishment for Khairul Islam, sources added.