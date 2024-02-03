Wild elephant claims life of young man in Digboi

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Feb 2: Tension prevails in the Kherjan Haldibari area of Digboi under Tinsukia district on Friday morning when a young man was trampled to death by a wild pachyderm.

According to sources, the deceased, Pritam Phukan, a resident of Kherjan Haldibari under Digboi Police Station, was attacked and brutally trampled to death on Friday morning. The giant wild pachyderm was eating banana leaves and the incident occurred when Phukan attempted to chase the wild pachyderm.

Local residents of the area stated that due to rampant deforestation of precious trees, wild pachyderms enter residential areas in search of food. They criticised Digboi Forest Division divisional forest officer TC Ranjith Ram and his team for not taking appropriate action against illegal timber mafias.

Meanwhile, Forest Department staff reached the spot and took stock of the incident. The death of the promising youth of Digboi, Pritam Phukan, has cast a pall of gloom over the Digboi region.