Guwahati
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Wild elephants invade Tata Electronics Project Site in Jagiroad

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
JAGIROAD, May 21: A herd of wild elephants descended upon the construction site of the Tata Semiconductor and Assembly Project, currently being developed by Tata Electronics in Jagiroad, early this morning. The incident occurred when the elephants, reportedly in search of food, entered the premises from the nearby Sonakuchi Sanctuary during the early hours.

The herd caused damage to construction materials and temporary shelters erected at the site. The situation was brought under control after teams from the Forest Department and local police arrived and successfully drove the elephants back into the forest.

Locals pointed out that such incidents are not new to the area. Even during the operational period of the paper mills in Jagiroad, wild elephants would occasionally venture into human settlements. Experts believe that the elephants are being forced out of their natural habitats due to food scarcity, prompting them to descend from the hills into the plains in search of sustenance.

Authorities are monitoring the situation, and efforts are underway to prevent further human-elephant conflict as development in the region progresses.

