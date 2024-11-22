Wild elephants rescued by Mariani Forest Range Office

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 21: Four wild elephants, including a calf, which had fallen into a large ditch at Sinatoli Dihingia Gaon near Mariani here, were rescued by the staff of the Mariani Forest Range Office under Jorhat Forest Division in the wee hours on Thursday.

A Forest Department source said that the elephants had fallen into a pond-like structure that was filled with water, and the Mariani forest range personnel, with the aid of a JCB, created a sloping road to the water body over which the elephants clambered out.

A source said that the water body was created due to digging by a brick kiln owner.

The source further said that two adult elephants had earlier managed to get out on their own.