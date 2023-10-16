Wild elephants vandalize homes in Dirok Tea Estate

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Oct 15: Tension gripped the 15 number line of Dirok Tea Estate in the 83 number Margherita Constituency of Tinsukia district, where a group of wild elephants wreaked havoc on Saturday midnight. The pachyderms completely vandalized four houses belonging to daily wage workers, devouring all the food items in the process.

The affected houses belonged to individuals named Shomai Kandir, Rimish Alakshish, Sangita Bhowmij, and Buti Gorh, all located in the 15 number line of Dirok Tea Estate. Buti Gorh, one of the victims, mentioned that it’s a regular occurrence for wild elephants to enter the area and consume their food. However, on Saturday midnight, the elephants went further and destroyed their homes.

Residents promptly informed the Lekhajan forest beat officer and his staff at the time of the incident, but they did not respond. On Sunday, they were informed that the Assam Forest Department would provide one-time financial aid in six months.

Rimish Alakshish attributed the wild elephant intrusion to the illegal felling of precious trees near their reserved forest areas. He claimed that the Digboi Divisional Forest Officer and Margherita West Range Forest Officer were responsible for the situation and that their actions had left them homeless.

It’s worth noting that the forest reserve areas in Digboi Forest Division, including Lekhajan Forest Beat Office, Margherita West and East Range Forest Offices, Lekhapani Forest Range Office, and Jagun Forest Range Office, have become grounds for various wildlife, such as wild elephants, monkeys, tigers, leopards, and pythons, to venture into residential areas in the 83 number Margherita Constituency of Tinsukia district.