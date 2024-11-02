Will not tolerate big brother attitude of Congress: CPI leader

GUWAHATI, Nov 1: The opposition unity in Assam was shaken when the Congress party put forward a candidate for the by-election in the Behali assembly seat. The anti-BJP faction is even more tense after the united opposition forum nominated a CPI-ML candidate for the next bypoll here.

Meanwhile, CPI (M-L) leader Bibek Das, sharply attacked the Congress party on Friday and declared that they would not tolerate the opposition party’s big brother attitude.

- Advertisement -

Das said, “The majority of the opposition parties want to fight together against the BJP, but we need the Congress party in the alliance to respect us. We will not tolerate Congress’ big brother attitude.”

The CPI (M-L) leader also criticised Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and said, “The Congress MP has undermined the proposals given by opposition leaders—Akhil Gogoi, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, Ajit Bhuyan, Suprakash Talukdar and Gaurav Gogoi fielded Jayanta Borah in Behali. I believe that this is not a good thing for the opposition unity.”

Congress named Jayanta Borah as the party’s nominee to contest elections in the Behali assembly seat. He switched sides from the BJP and joined the Congress party a few days ago.

The Behali seat became a bone of contention in the united opposition forum of fifteen parties in Assam which compelled Congress leader Bhupen Borah to tender his resignation from the post of president of the forum for the difference in seat sharing.

- Advertisement -

Byelections in five assembly constituencies—Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli became due following the elections of five legislators in the lower house of the parliament in this years’ Lok Sabha polls.

Congress will contest bypolls in all five assembly segments.

However, CPI-ML—a constituent of the united opposition forum strongly demanded to leave the Behali seat for them.

Bhupen Borah earlier said that a proposal to form a five-member committee to choose the Behali nominee was discussed at a meeting on October 18 in Guwahati that was attended by prominent Congress figures, including the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the Secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh Alwar.

- Advertisement -

Borah backed this coalition manoeuvre because the CPIM (L) had claimed the seat.

The Congress leader mentioned that the AICC had rejected the committee’s recommendation.