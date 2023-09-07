Wizard Coaching Centre inaugurated in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 6: A new coaching institute, Wizard Coaching Centre, dedicated to preparing students for various competitive exams conducted by both state and union governments, including APSC, UPSC, LIC, IBPS, Railway, and SSC, was inaugurated near Nagaon Circle office on BM Road in Nagaon. The centre is jointly supervised by Chitu Sarkar and Atikul Islam.

- Advertisement -

In a press release, Chitu Sarkar, the proprietor of the institute, announced that the centre would provide coaching from experts within and outside the state to help students excel in competitive exams. Additionally, meritorious students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds will receive free training at the coaching centre.

The inaugural program was attended by Girish Chandra Das, advisor to the Economics department of the government of Assam, retired DSP Khairul Basar Ahmed, retired Professor Dilip Kumar Bora from Nagaon Commerce College, retired headmaster Nurul Islam of Rupahi High School, and Devashree Borthakur, ward commissioner of Ward no 10 in Nagaon Municipal Board.