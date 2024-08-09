Decaying body of woman found in Guwahati’s Hengrabari rented room

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: A half decayed body of a woman was found in Guwahati’s Hengrabari, a news bulletin informed on Thursday.

As per reports, the body was found following the emergence of a foul odor from the room.

The woman has been identified as Manasi Konwar Kachari, hailing from Dhemaji in Assam. It has been reported that she was residing as a tenant at House number 17 on Sewali Path in Hengrabari.

The exact time of death has not been determined yet however, it is believed that the woman passed away some time ago.

Upon noticing a foul odor emanating from her residence, the landlord cautiously looked through the window and discovered a decomposing body sprawled on the floor.

The authorities were immediately informed and the local police and magistrate reached the location.

The cause of death is yet to be determined, and the police have dispatched the body for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the police officials have retrieved various documents associated with her, in addition to her mobile phone.

An inquiry into the situation has commenced, and further information is anticipated.

