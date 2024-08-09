28 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 9, 2024
type here...

Decaying body of woman found in Guwahati’s Hengrabari rented room

The woman has been identified as Manasi Konwar Kachari, hailing from Dhemaji in Assam. It has been reported that she was residing as a tenant at House number 17 on Sewali Path in Hengrabari.

AssamGuwahati
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: A half decayed body of a woman was found in Guwahati’s Hengrabari, a news bulletin informed on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

As per reports, the body was found following the emergence of a foul odor from the room.

The woman has been identified as Manasi Konwar Kachari, hailing from Dhemaji in Assam. It has been reported that she was residing as a tenant at House number 17 on Sewali Path in Hengrabari.

The exact time of death has not been determined yet however, it is believed that the woman passed away some time ago.

Upon noticing a foul odor emanating from her residence, the landlord cautiously looked through the window and discovered a decomposing body sprawled on the floor.

- Advertisement -

The authorities were immediately informed and the local police and magistrate reached the location.

The cause of death is yet to be determined, and the police have dispatched the body for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the police officials have retrieved various documents associated with her, in addition to her mobile phone.

An inquiry into the situation has commenced, and further information is anticipated.

- Advertisement -

10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World
Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM chairs meeting on Skill Development, outlines roadmap for youth...

The Hills Times -
10 Most Colourful Animals In The World Most Photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites Rashmi Desai Modern Lightweight Stylish Sarees For Monsoon Manu Bhaker: Education, Background, Family Of Olympic Bronze Winner 10 Humidity Free Places To Visit In India