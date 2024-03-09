Women Entrepreneur Award to local entrepreneur on ‘International Women’s Day’

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 8: On the occasion of ‘International Women’s Day’ local entrepreneur Praneswari Brahma was conferred with the 13th Aijw Falangi Bantha (Woman Entrepreneur Award), 2024 at a programme held at the Gwjwn Dera, Chandrapara in Kokrajhar on Friday.

The award has been conferred on Brahma by the North East Research and Social Work Networking (NERSWN), a Kokrajhar based NGO working for social welfare. The award comprised of a citation, cash worth Rs 20,000, a shawl and traditional Aronai.

Brahma is a successful tribal women vendor at Taraibari village in Kokrajhar. She was conferred with the award in recognition of her efforts as entrepreneur.

Social activist and writer, Rani Helen Wary and several dignitaries were also present during the function.

Along with the rest of the state, the ‘International Women’s Day’ was celebrated with different programmes across all districts of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) highlighting this year’s theme ‘Invest in women, accelerate progress’.

Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) extended his warm greetings and best wishes to all the women of the region as well state on the occasion.

He said that the BTR government has been working relentlessly towards the welfare of the women across the region. His government has launched several social welfare oriented missions and schemes, which are meant for the progress of women.

“On the occasion of International Women’s Day we commemorate the invaluable contributions and outstanding achievements of Nari Shakti. Our government in BTR steadfastly upholds the cause of gender equality and women’s empowerment,” Boro said.

Meanwhile, the women’s wing of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL)’s Debargaon block committee also celebrated the occasion at the Debargaon block party office amidst the presence of party workers, members and well wishers.

An open discussion on the theme of the ‘Invest in women, accelerate progress ‘ was conducted on the occasion, which was chaired by Champa Roy, president of the women’s wing of the UPPL’s Debargaon lock committee.

Party leaders from the women’s wing of UPPL’s central committee and district committee leaders and block coordinator attended the programme.

Several women’s wings of block committees in Kokrajhar also celebrated the occasion in their respective blocks during the day.

The Chirang district committee of UPPL women’s day have also celebrated the international women’s day at various places that saw a good response from the women fraternities across the district.