16.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 9, 2024
type here...

Women Focal Point Of All Governance Initiatives: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, March 8: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the focal point of all initiatives of his government is women.

“On #InternationalWomensDay, celebrating the women of Assam; courageous, enterprising, resilient and changemakers. We are committed to ensure that each women in the State gets a fair opportunity to grow as the focal point of all our governance initiatives are women!” the CM said on X.

- Advertisement -

In another post, Sarma thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing cooking gas cylinder prices by Rs 100.

“With the earlier cut of ?200 & latest cut of ?100 on LPG cylinders, our mothers and sisters can now significantly save and put this money to better use. On behalf of entire #ModiParivarAssam, I sincerely thank Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, for this bold decision,” he added.

Announcing the price cut on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Friday, the PM said it will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting ‘Nari Shakti’ (women power). (PTI)

 

7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians
South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March
South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India
Best Places In Nagaland
Best Places In Nagaland
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

ABSU celebrates International Women’s Day in Udalguri

The Hills Times - 0
7 Health Benefits Of Carrot Juice Bollywood Actresses Who Turned Politicians South Indian Places That Are Just Perfect In March 8 Most Mysterious Shiva Temples Across India Best Places In Nagaland