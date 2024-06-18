Women leaders explore training opportunities at Farm Machinery Institute and Testing Institute

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 17: Eight representatives from Mahila Shakti Kendras (MASK) and Village Organisations (VOs), accompanied by two advisors, visited the Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute, Biswanath, for an exposure visit on Monday. These dedicated individuals serve as master trainers for Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Farm Producer Companies (FPCs), actively empowering women in our communities.

During a productive meeting with the director of the Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute, Biswanath, the eight VO federation leaders discussed exciting possibilities for collaborative work. They signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to organise off-campus training programs aimed at training a significant number of women. Specifically, they plan to train 10,000 women trainees (8 VOs x 25 SHGs per VO x 50 trainees from each SHG), providing free training, stipend support, customised learning, etc.

“This initiative presents a fantastic opportunity to empower women in our communities and help them achieve their agricultural goals,” said an administrative official of the Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute, Biswanath.