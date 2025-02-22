18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, February 22, 2025
type here...

Workshop on Environment Education Programme

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 21: As a part of Mission LiFE and Environment Education Programme, a three- day workshop on Vermicomposting, Solid Waste Management and Rain Water Harvesting held at Bapuji High School, Biswanath concluded on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The event was supported by the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council and Ministry of environment, forests and climate change and organised by the district nodal agency ‘We For You’.

Related Posts:

Taking part as resource person  in the programme Arun Sonowal and Rupam Borah of Biswanath College of Agriculture and Rhitusmita Saikia of Tezpur Academy Higher Secondary School  had presented and demonstrated various aspects of Vermicomposting, Solid Waste Management and Rain Water Harvesting to the participants.

The workshop was attended by the teachers of 45 schools of Biswanath and a field visit on Vermicomposting to Biswanath College of Agriculture was also conducted. Bhaskarjyoti Hazarika from District Nodal Agency ‘We For You’ urged the participating teachers to conduct similar workshops at their respective schools under the guidance of ASTEC.

The closing ceremony was graced by senior journalist Niranjan Hazarika along with head master of Kharasimalu High School and several others. The programme ended with the certificate distribution followed by the pledge taking of Mission LiFE.

- Advertisement -

10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Retired teacher passes away

The Hills Times -
10 Best Places to Visit in Jaipur at Night Top Weekend Escapes from Kolkata 10 Most Photogenic Beach Spots in the World 9 Unique Animals Found in Arunachal Pradesh Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring