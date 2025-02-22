Workshop on Environment Education Programme

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Feb 21: As a part of Mission LiFE and Environment Education Programme, a three- day workshop on Vermicomposting, Solid Waste Management and Rain Water Harvesting held at Bapuji High School, Biswanath concluded on Thursday.

The event was supported by the Assam Science Technology and Environment Council and Ministry of environment, forests and climate change and organised by the district nodal agency ‘We For You’.

Taking part as resource person in the programme Arun Sonowal and Rupam Borah of Biswanath College of Agriculture and Rhitusmita Saikia of Tezpur Academy Higher Secondary School had presented and demonstrated various aspects of Vermicomposting, Solid Waste Management and Rain Water Harvesting to the participants.

The workshop was attended by the teachers of 45 schools of Biswanath and a field visit on Vermicomposting to Biswanath College of Agriculture was also conducted. Bhaskarjyoti Hazarika from District Nodal Agency ‘We For You’ urged the participating teachers to conduct similar workshops at their respective schools under the guidance of ASTEC.

The closing ceremony was graced by senior journalist Niranjan Hazarika along with head master of Kharasimalu High School and several others. The programme ended with the certificate distribution followed by the pledge taking of Mission LiFE.

