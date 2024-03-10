16.5 C
Workshop on preservation of scripts, books held in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 9: Kolong Kola Kendra, an art institute of art, organized a unique workshop on conservation of scripts, books, etc at Nagaon recently.

The workshop was organized of the occasion of the 85th birth anniversary of noted scholar of art and culture, Naren Kalita.

The valediction programme of the workshop was chaired by noted sculptor Ashwini Sarma while Nripen Ch Das, principal of Dr Birinchi Kr Baruah College attended the session as the special guest. During the session, certificates of participation were also distributed among the participants.

While Naren Kalita inaugurated the workshop, the function was chaired by Gakul Chetri. Chittaranjan Bora and Suresh Saikia attended the workshop as resource persons and trainers.

