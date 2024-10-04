Workshop on sustainable tea farming & marketing begins at Mariani College

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 3: A three-day workshop titled ‘Sustainable Tea Farming and Marketing: Opportunities and Challenges for Small Tea Farmers’ got underway at the old campus of Mariani College on Thursday.

The speakers included Dr Gautam Kumar Saikia from Assam Agricultural University, who discussed tea farm business planning; Nipun Barman from the Tea Board of India, who highlighted the Board’s role in supporting small tea growers; and Dr Raj Kumar Gohain Baruah of Mariani College, who addressed sustainable farming and E-National Agriculture Market strategies.

Krishna Sharma of the All Assam Small Tea Growers Association also stressed the importance of institutional support for small tea producers. The event is being organised by the Chaudhary Charan Singh National Institute of Agricultural Marketing (CCS-NIAM), Jaipur, in collaboration with the Tea & Ex-Tea Garden Labourers’ Development Association (TETGLDA), Jorhat, and is supported by the Department of Botany and IQAC of Mariani College.

The event attracted over 40 participants, including small tea farmers and entrepreneurs, as well as prominent figures such as Dr Horen Gowala, principal of Mariani College; Dr Ranjan Dutta, vice principal of the Commerce Section; Ashwini Kumar Tasa, general secretary of TETGLDA; Siddhartha Karmakar, general secretary of the ATTSA, Jorhat Branch; and Ankur Gogoi, a research scholar and social entrepreneur.

The first day of the workshop concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr Bhaskar Buragohain, who acknowledged CCS-NIAM’s contributions to Assam’s agricultural community.