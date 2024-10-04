25 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 4, 2024
type here...

Workshop on sustainable tea farming & marketing begins at Mariani College

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 3: A three-day workshop titled ‘Sustainable Tea Farming and Marketing: Opportunities and Challenges for Small Tea Farmers’ got underway at the old campus of Mariani College on Thursday.  

- Advertisement -

The speakers included Dr Gautam Kumar Saikia from Assam Agricultural University, who discussed tea farm business planning; Nipun Barman from the Tea Board of India, who highlighted the Board’s role in supporting small tea growers; and Dr Raj Kumar Gohain Baruah of Mariani College, who addressed sustainable farming and E-National Agriculture Market strategies.  

Krishna Sharma of the All Assam Small Tea Growers Association also stressed the importance of institutional support for small tea producers. The event is being organised by the Chaudhary Charan Singh National Institute of Agricultural Marketing (CCS-NIAM), Jaipur, in collaboration with the Tea & Ex-Tea Garden Labourers’ Development Association (TETGLDA), Jorhat, and is supported by the Department of Botany and IQAC of Mariani College.  

The event attracted over 40 participants, including small tea farmers and entrepreneurs, as well as prominent figures such as Dr Horen Gowala, principal of Mariani College; Dr Ranjan Dutta, vice principal of the Commerce Section; Ashwini Kumar Tasa, general secretary of TETGLDA; Siddhartha Karmakar, general secretary of the ATTSA, Jorhat Branch; and Ankur Gogoi, a research scholar and social entrepreneur.  

The first day of the workshop concluded with a vote of thanks from Dr Bhaskar Buragohain, who acknowledged CCS-NIAM’s contributions to Assam’s agricultural community.

9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Governor celebrates 70th birthday with inmates of Mother Old Age...

The Hills Times -
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast 10 Picture-Perfect Hill Stations To Visit This October 10 Things To Know About Rhino Conservation Efforts In India Best Tourist Spots In Bhutan Top 10 Most Scenic Rivers In The World