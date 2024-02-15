Workshop on women’s health advocates for healthier lifestyles & gender equity

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 14: “We have noted a concerning trend of early menstruation onset among many young girls, which can be attributed to factors such as insufficient participation in outdoor activities, poor dietary habits including consumption of junk food and sugary beverages,” stated Dr R Ravi Kannan, a distinguished surgical oncologist and recipient of the Padma Shri and the Ramon Magsaysay Award. Speaking at a workshop on the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ (BBBP) scheme held at Assam University, Silchar on Tuesday, Dr Kannan, who serves as the director of the Cachar Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, expressed apprehension over the escalating incidence of breast, ovarian, cervical, and uterine cancers among women. Stressing the significance of sexual hygiene in cancer prevention, he urged individuals to adopt healthier lifestyles by eliminating habits such as alcohol and tobacco consumption.

- Advertisement -

The workshop, organised by Assam University, Silchar, as part of an initiative by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), drew participation from a diverse audience including academicians, researchers, government officials, social workers, and students. Madhumita Dhar Sarkar, a professor at Assam University, shared insights from her field visits to rural areas in the Barak Valley, emphasising the need to combat child marriage and promote awareness on family planning.

The ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ scheme, launched by the Government of India, aims to address issues such as female foeticide, ensure the safety and education of girls, and empower them. Asoke Kumar Sen, vice-chancellor in charge of Assam University, underscored the importance of such workshops in fostering collaboration to achieve the scheme’s objectives and affirmed the university’s commitment to gender equity.

Khaleda Sultana Ahmed, additional deputy commissioner of Cachar, outlined the district administration’s efforts under the scheme, including initiatives to declare villages as ‘zero-child marriage’ zones. Various speakers including Prof Baby Puspa Sinha and Rashmi Ranjan Mishra from Assam University, along with Kabita Sengupta from a local school, highlighted the importance of collective action for the holistic development of girls and women in the region. Overall, participants expressed optimism about overcoming challenges and creating a conducive environment for gender equality and empowerment.