World Day Against Child Labour observed in Assam

Officials, law enforcement & community leaders rally for rehabilitation and prevention efforts

Updated:
HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, June 12: Sivasagar district commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav formally signed the board to remind all stakeholders of their commitment to ending child labour and to inaugurate the month-long Saksharta Abhiyan in the district on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, observed worldwide on Wednesday. Dr Bikash Ranjan Konwar, child protection officer, spoke about the importance of the day to the gathering of officials from the District Child Welfare Department, Department of Labour, Legal Aid Cell, subdivisional health officials, child helpline, district sports officer, social welfare officer, district employment office, district skill development officer, and other concerned officials. The district commissioner reviewed the work done by the concerned departments regarding child care and child protection.

Our Jagiroad correspondent adds: The District Legal Services Authority and the District Child Protection Officer’s Office organised a meeting on the occasion of World Anti-Child Labour Day at the District Commissioner’s Office, Morigaon on Wednesday. The meeting, chaired by district commissioner Devashish Sharma, discussed the issue of rescuing child labourers and taking appropriate measures for their rehabilitation. It delved into controlling crimes against child labor and the justice system in detail. The district commissioner directed the concerned departments to conduct a series of raids in various factories, business establishments, hotels, and garages in the district to rescue child laborers. He also instructed them to take necessary steps for the rehabilitation of the rescued children. The meeting was attended by SP Hemant Kumar Das, who urged inspector of schools Apurba Thakurya to place a suggestion and complaint box in front of each school, allowing children to submit their issues and complaints without fear or hesitation. At the end of the meeting, everyone took an oath against child labour. Additional district commissioner Sulakshana Barpatragohain, District Legal Services Authority secretary Kumari Aarti, district child protection officer Mridusmita Barua, heads of the police department and various departments, and representatives of child line were present at the meeting.

