World Mental Health Day

Assam
DIPHU: On the World Mental Health Day the Recovery Wellness Society (RWS), a Guwahati based NGO in collaboration with Don Bosco Junior college organised an awareness programme on mental health for the students of Don Bosco Junior College at 7th Miles Diphu-Manja Road here on Tuesday.

Anupam Rohit of RWS said the society has been creating awareness among the public by conducting an awareness programme on mental health.

As per data from the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment around 20.4 lakhs of college going age group are taking into drugs. Students were informed about the diseases like viral Hepatitis and HIV/AIDS which are more common among drug users.

Many parents take their ward using drugs to the De-addiction centre for de-addiction programmes, Rohit informed. More than 200 students participated in the awareness programme.

