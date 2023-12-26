YABA Tablets Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 25: In a significant victory in the war against drugs, Cachar District Police, in collaboration with the BSF, have successfully seized YABA tablets valued at Rs 10 crore.

Acting on credible information, Cachar Police, in tandem with the BSF, conducted a targeted search operation, intercepting a vehicle entering from a neighboring state in the Chalchapra area of Silchar. The operation resulted in the confiscation of YABA tablets worth Rs 10 crore.

At the scene, law enforcement apprehended five individuals, and an extensive investigation is currently underway to unravel the full extent of the drug network.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to the social media platform X to share the news of this significant drug bust, commending the police for their dedication and accomplishment.