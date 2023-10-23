Yellow alert sounded for Northeast as cyclone Hamoon approaches Bay of Bengal

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 23: The India Meteorological Department has issued Yellow Alert for Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura until October 26 as depression forms over the Bay of Bengal moving northwards at a speed of 17 kmph over the past six hours.

The IMD expects the cyclone to further intensify into a cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours.

The cyclone is expected to hit the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh, with reports of hevay rainfall already reported in the region. The IMD has also predicted that Hamoon will move towards Bangladesh coast between Khepupara and Chittagong around the evening of 25.