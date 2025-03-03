Young Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped in Guwahati Hotel on Shivratri Night

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Mar 3: In a Shivratri-night horror story emerging from Guwahati, a 20-year-old Karbi Anglong woman has lodged a complaint with the police of gang-rape at a hotel on the intervening night of Shivratri by two men.

- Advertisement -

The police have taken into custody two suspects – Chandan Mahanta, owner of ABC Grill Junction, and his employee Rohan Ali.

The victim lodged a complaint at around 9 PM on the festival night, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amitabh Basumatary. She claimed that the accused had given her and friend alcoholic and cannabis-laced drinks. While her friend declined, the accused coaxed her into going with them to Rashmi Hotel in Rajgarh.

On reaching the hotel, the victim was supposedly made to drink more alcohol before being sexually abused by both men. She had supposedly asked to go back to the hostel, but the accused said it was late and promised to drop her in the morning.

The police have arrested both the suspects and initiated a thorough investigation into the case. The authorities have promised that stern action will be taken against the perpetrators of such atrocities.

- Advertisement -

DCP Basumatary also flagged concern over an alarming trend, pointing out that a large number of young rural women come to the city with hopes of a brighter future but end up falling victim to exploitation and abuse.